In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Danny Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lee's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.