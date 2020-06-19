-
Daniel Berger putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger birdies No. 7 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Daniel Berger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Daniel Berger's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Berger hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Berger hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
