In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Conners finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Corey Conners's 171 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Conners had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Conners hit his 101 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Conners's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 8 under for the round.