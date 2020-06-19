-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 42nd at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Morikawa got to the green in 3 and sunk 1952-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.
