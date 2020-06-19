Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 11 under; Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Christiaan Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Bezuidenhout hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.