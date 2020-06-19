-
Chris Stroud posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the second round of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and finished the round bogey free. Stroud finished his round tied for 20th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Chris Stroud had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Stroud to 2 under for the round.
