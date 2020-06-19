Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reavie hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 200-yard par-3 fourth green, Reavie suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at even for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 under for the round.