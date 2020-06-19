Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadley's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

Hadley his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadley's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.