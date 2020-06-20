Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 76th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hoffman's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 under for the round.