Charles Howell III putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
Charles Howell III got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Charles Howell III to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Howell III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Howell III's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.
