Charl Schwartzel shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 35th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Schwartzel chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
