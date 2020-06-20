Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Carlos Ortiz hit his next to the right rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ortiz had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ortiz's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.