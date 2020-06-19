In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Cameron Smith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 101st at 1 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

Smith got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Smith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 588-yard par-5 15th, Smith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Smith's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Smith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.