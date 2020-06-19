-
C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage
In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Pan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
