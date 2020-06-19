Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 147th at 6 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Brooks Koepka are tied for 4th at 10 under.

An hit his tee shot 315 yards to the native area on the 436-yard par-4 11th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, An hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 17th, An missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left An to even-par for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, An suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at 3 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 4 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, An chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 3 over for the round.