  • Bud Cauley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage

  • In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bud Cauley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Bud Cauley birdies No. 10 in Round 2 at RBC Heritage

    In the second round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Bud Cauley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.