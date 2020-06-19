Bud Cauley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 86th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, Abraham Ancer, and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Cauley had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cauley's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Cauley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 0-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cauley at 2 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 under for the round.