In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Bubba Watson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 232 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Watson's 126 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Watson had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.