Bryson DeChambeau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round in 2nd at 11 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, DeChambeau had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, DeChambeau's 163 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved DeChambeau to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, DeChambeau had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 7 under for the round.