In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brooks Koepka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Koepka's 147 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Koepka chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Koepka had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.