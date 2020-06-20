-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 110th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 195-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon got to the green in 3 and sunk a 3097-foot putt for par. This kept Burgoon at 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
