Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Highlights
Brice Garnett birdies No. 16 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garnett hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.
