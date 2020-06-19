-
Brian Stuard putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brian Stuard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Brian Stuard's 173 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
