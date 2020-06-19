-
Brian Harman shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Brian Harman talks about his expectations for the week prior to RBC Heritage
Prior to the 2020 RBC Heritage, Brian Harman discusses where he expects to find the most differences in the course from seasons prior and how it will affect the quality of play during the week.
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 38-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 under for the round.
