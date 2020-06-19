Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 45th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Harman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Harman hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 38-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 4 under for the round.