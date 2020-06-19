Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 47-foot putt for eagle. This put Gay at 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Gay had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gay's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.