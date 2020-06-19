-
Brendon Todd shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Brendon Todd hit 15 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 69th at 2 under Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under, Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under, and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.
Todd got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.
