Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under, Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under, and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Snedeker had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Snedeker's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Snedeker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
