Branden Grace shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Branden Grace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 11th, Grace's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Grace had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Grace hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Grace chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
