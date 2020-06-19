-
Bo Van Pelt shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 143rd at 4 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 11th, Van Pelt's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Van Pelt's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Van Pelt hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 469-yard par-4 third. This moved Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.
