Billy Horschel shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 53rd at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Abraham Ancer and Corey Conners are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 third, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Horschel had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Horschel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Horschel's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
