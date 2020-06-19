-
Bill Haas putts well in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Haas finished his round tied for 28th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
After a 277 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Bill Haas chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
Haas missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Haas hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.
