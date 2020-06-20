Bernhard Langer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Langer finished his day tied for 28th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 12th hole, Langer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Langer to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Langer hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Langer to 2 under for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Langer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 3 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Langer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Langer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Langer had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Langer to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Langer's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Langer to 4 under for the round.