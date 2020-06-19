Austin Cook hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 148th at 5 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Corey Conners is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

Cook tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cook hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Cook hit his 98 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cook to even for the round.