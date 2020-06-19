In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Andy Ogletree hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ogletree finished his round tied for 117th at 1 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Ogletree chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ogletree reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 2 under for the round.

Ogletree got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ogletree to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Ogletree chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 12th, Ogletree chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 1 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Ogletree got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ogletree to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Ogletree reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ogletree to 1 under for the round.