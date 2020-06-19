Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 112th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th, Andrew Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Putnam hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.