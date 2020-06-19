Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Landry chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Landry hit his 103 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Landry's 109 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.