Alex Noren hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 10th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.

Noren missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Noren chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 sixth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Noren chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.