Adam Schenk hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day in 149th at 7 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 373-yard par-4 13th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 30 yards to the fringe, his fifth shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Schenk to 4 over for the round.

Schenk got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 6 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 7 over for the round.