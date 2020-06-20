-
Adam Long shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the RBC Heritage
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 90th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 second, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Long chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Long's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
