-
-
Adam Hadwin putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the RBC Heritage
-
June 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at RBC Heritage
In the opening round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 27th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 11th, Adam Hadwin's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hadwin hit his 102 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hadwin's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
On the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.