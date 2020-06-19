In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ancer finished his round tied for 3rd at 9 under with Danny Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, and Corey Conners; Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 7th at 8 under.

On the par-4 13th, Abraham Ancer's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 17th, Ancer hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Ancer hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 7 under for the round.