In his second round at the RBC Heritage, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wise finished his round tied for 111th at even par; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer and Matthew Fitzpatrick are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 11th, Aaron Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wise's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Wise chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wise at 1 over for the round.

Wise hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.