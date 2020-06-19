Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 71st at 3 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Ryan Palmer is in 4th at 10 under.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Baddeley at 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Baddeley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Baddeley had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.