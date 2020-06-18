-
Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Zach Johnson in the first round at the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Johnson finished his round tied for 24th at 2 under; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Mark Hubbard, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Patrick Rodgers, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the par-4 18th, Zach Johnson's 191 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Johnson had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
