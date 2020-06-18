-
Xander Schauffele shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 69th at 1 over; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schauffele had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 ninth, Schauffele chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Schauffele's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
