Wyndham Clark hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 430-yard par-4 12th, Wyndham Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 270 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 second, Clark chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Clark's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.