In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Bryan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Bryan hit his 119 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Bryan's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bryan's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bryan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.