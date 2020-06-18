-
Wesley Bryan shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 18, 2020
Preparing For Success
Players discuss Harbour Town Golf Links
Prior to the 2020 RBC Heritage, players talk about the unique challenges at Harbour Town and how they plan to navigate the course.
In his first round at the RBC Heritage, Wesley Bryan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau, Michael Thompson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Bryan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Bryan hit his 119 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 17th, Bryan's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 549-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bryan's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bryan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
