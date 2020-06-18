Webb Simpson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, Dylan Frittelli, and Sebastián Muñoz; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Palmer, Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Simpson chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 sixth hole, Simpson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 180 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.