Viktor Hovland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Mark Hubbard and Sebastián Muñoz; Ian Poulter is in 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Ernie Els, Stewart Cink, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hovland hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 17th green, Hovland suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hovland at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 third hole, Hovland had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.