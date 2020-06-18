-
Vijay Singh putts well in round one of the RBC Heritage
June 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vijay Singh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Singh finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard are tied for 1st at 7 under; Michael Thompson, Viktor Hovland, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Erik van Rooyen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 first hole, Vijay Singh had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vijay Singh to 1 under for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Singh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Singh to 2 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 549-yard par-5 fifth, Singh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 3 under for the round.
On the 473-yard par-4 eighth, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 2 under for the round.
Singh got a bogey on the 373-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Singh to 1 under for the round.
