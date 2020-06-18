Victor Perez hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Heritage, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

At the 410-yard par-4 first, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Perez at 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 third, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Perez stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Perez's tee shot went 188 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 373-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Perez at even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 15th, Perez had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and two putting. This dropped Perez to 4 over for the day.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 5 over for the round.